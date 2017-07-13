Will Donald Trump Be At Mayweather Vs. McGregor? Dana White Has The Answer

Share this:

The hype for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight has reached the White House.

Dana White was approached by TMZ on Tuesday during the fight’s world tour and was asked if President Donald Trump, who’s a noted MMA fan and friend of the UFC president, will be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the megafight.

“Funny you say that, but they called me yesterday and I don’t think they’ll come, but they’ll be watching,” White told TMZ Sports, via MMAMania.com. “… 100 percent (he wants to come). But, he feels like he’ll ruin the event if he shows up. Secret Service is gonna have to go through the place, they’ll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic.”

Well, that certainly makes sense. But it sounds like it wouldn’t be shocking if POTUS orders the fight, wherever he is during it.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Clevenger/Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK