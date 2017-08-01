Yoan Moncada Carted Off Field After Scary Collision With Willy Garcia

There was a scary moment during the Chicago White Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Blue Jays second baseman Darwin Barney hit a pop fly into shallow right field causing White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada to give chase. Right fielder Willy Garcia came racing in as well, and the two players were unable to avoid a gruesome collision. Moncada attempted to leap over Garcia, but his knee connected with the right fielder’s head.

Ugly collision between Willy Garcia and Yoan Moncada. Both players left the game. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/S6MHYfpDYl — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) August 1, 2017

While Garcia was able to get up under his own power, but Moncada was unable to put weight on his right leg, and had to be carted off the field.

Moncada was one of the top prospects in baseball when the White Sox acquired him from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 7. And while the phenom initially has struggled at the plate, he has provided some highlights with the glove.

The White Sox have not provided an update on Moncada’s injury.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images