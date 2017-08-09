Tara Daniels’ Remarkable Courage Has Helped Her Beat Cancer Multiple Times

Every year, the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, presented by the Arbella Insurance Foundation, changes countless lives by raising money to support adult and pediatric cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Leading up to this year’s telethon, which takes place Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, NESN will air features to share the amazing stories of some of the people whose lives have been changed by the incredible work done by Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Red Sox First Pitch,” Jahmai Webster caught up with Tara Daniels and her family. Tara has been diagnosed with cancer on three separate occasions. Her second battle with cancer happened while she was a student at Stonehill College, but she still was able to earn her degree and walk across the stage as a graduate.

Hear Tara’s amazing story in the video above.