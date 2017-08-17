Aaron Judge Hit Home Run So Far, Yoenis Cespedes Doesn’t Even Move

Aaron Judge took the term “no-doubter” to another level Wednesday night.

The New York Yankees outfielder is known for his incredible power — his 37 home runs are second in Major League Baseball and first in the American League — but he hit a dinger in the fourth inning against the New York Mets that was impressive even by his standards. Judge’s solo bomb traveled 457 feet, landed in the third deck at Citi Field and left the park so quickly that Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes didn’t even move a muscle. Your browser does not support iframes.

And here’s a photo of where it landed, to put things in perspective.

This is where Aaron Judge's home run landed. Look how far away home plate looks. pic.twitter.com/JhROXzje9f — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 17, 2017

Judge went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, and the Yankees came away with the 5-3 win. However, the 25-year-old also struck out for the 33rd consecutive game, which tops all non-pitchers as the single-season record.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images