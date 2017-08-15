Allen Robinson Rips Blake Bortles’ Lousy Throw In Jags-Bucs Practice

Allen Robinson isn’t happy with Blake Bortles, and who could blame him?

During a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback launched a ball down the sideline intended for Robinson. But, in typical Bortles fashion, he missed his target. Not only that, but the overthrow caused Robinson to run over a spectator.

After the play, Robinson voiced his frustrations with the Jags signal-caller.

Robert McClain on Allen Robinson. Plays him well, ball thrown too far out of bounds (unfortunately for one man too close to the sideline) pic.twitter.com/9iBQd0Iq03 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 15, 2017

It’s not hard to feel for Robinson, who sounds pretty despondent here. A Pro Bowl selection in 2015, the 23-year-old wideout clearly is being held back by the man in charge of throwing him the ball.

Fortunately for Robinson, there are other players around the NFL who will join him in ripping Bortles.

