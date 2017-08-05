MLB

Bartolo Colon Shares Feat With Nolan Ryan After Outing Vs. Rangers

by on Sat, Aug 5, 2017 at 1:03PM
1,163

Bartolo Colon reportedly was considering retirement shortly after joining the Minnesota Twins this season, but he pulled off something Friday that hadn’t been accomplished in 25 years.

The right-hander is the oldest player in Major League Baseball right now, so he has the potential to set a record pretty much any time he gets on the mound. But after throwing a complete game against the Texas Rangers, Colon joined some pretty elite company.

It certainly wasn’t the flashiest start, as Colon surrendered four runs on nine hits with a walk, a home run and five strikeouts, but it was enough in the Twins’ 8-4 win over the Rangers. Ryan gave up just one earned run on a ninth-inning solo shot and struck out 13 in his start on July 4, 1992, against the New York Yankees, but there’s a reason Ryan is a Hall of Famer.

Colon set a Twins record, too.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN