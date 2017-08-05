Bartolo Colon Shares Feat With Nolan Ryan After Outing Vs. Rangers

Bartolo Colon reportedly was considering retirement shortly after joining the Minnesota Twins this season, but he pulled off something Friday that hadn’t been accomplished in 25 years.

The right-hander is the oldest player in Major League Baseball right now, so he has the potential to set a record pretty much any time he gets on the mound. But after throwing a complete game against the Texas Rangers, Colon joined some pretty elite company.

Bartolo Colon is oldest AL pitcher with a complete-game victory of 9 innings or more since Nolan Ryan on July 4, 1992 for TEX vs NYY. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) August 5, 2017

It certainly wasn’t the flashiest start, as Colon surrendered four runs on nine hits with a walk, a home run and five strikeouts, but it was enough in the Twins’ 8-4 win over the Rangers. Ryan gave up just one earned run on a ninth-inning solo shot and struck out 13 in his start on July 4, 1992, against the New York Yankees, but there’s a reason Ryan is a Hall of Famer.

Colon set a Twins record, too.

At 44 years old, Bartolo Colón is the oldest pitcher in @Twins history to throw a complete game. pic.twitter.com/UWiJYk2gZz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 5, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images