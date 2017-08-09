Blake Bortles Seems To Think New England, Florida Are In Different Time Zones

Blake Bortles apparently had no idea where he was Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Foxboro, Mass., for joint practices before the two teams square off in their first preseason game Thursday. In theory, that’s a pretty comfortable trip, as the Jags only had to fly about two and a half hours into Boston and had most of the week to settle in before they play.

But Bortles seems to think he landed somewhere else, as this was the quarterback’s answer when he was asked about adjusting to the “time clock change.”

Blake Bortles went from Jacksonville to New England and doesnt know what time zone he's in (Video via @Sports__GIF)pic.twitter.com/77oNWGxP59 — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) August 8, 2017

We’re not 100 percent sure what the reporter was thinking, but he most likely was asking about the new rule implemented by the NFL that gives teams 40 seconds after a touchdown, or any other point-scoring play, to start the next play. The clock was in use during practice Tuesday.

What we do know is that New England and Florida most definitely are in the same time zone, and Bortles might want to brush up on his geography skills once in a while.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images