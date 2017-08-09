Braves Rookie Suffers Freak Injury Running Onto Field Before Game

Spring training usually is the time for bizarre injuries in Major League Baseball, but one Atlanta Braves rookie proved they can strike at any time.

Shortstop Johan Camargo was running onto the field ahead of the Braves’ game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies when he tripped and injured his knee, forcing him to come out before the game even started. It was bad enough that the 23-year-old needed help getting up.

"That is unbelievable." A freak accident forces the @Braves to take Johan Camargo out of the game before the 1st pitch. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/vq7chWx7VV — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 8, 2017

Camargo hyperextended his knee and told reporters Tuesday he’ll be sidelined anywhere from 10 days to two weeks, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. He shouldn’t be too embarrassed, though, considering we’ve seen injuries caused by sprinklers, tripping over dogs and barn-related injuries in recent seasons.

Camargo has played 64 games with the Braves this season, batting .292 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs.

