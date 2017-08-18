Buccaneers Linemen Prank Undrafted Rookies With Massive Dinner Bill

Training camp presents NFL rookies with their first real taste of professional football, but a rookie’s welcome into the league typically is brought with a little hazing.
That certainly was the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie offensive linemen Korren Kirven and Cole Gardner, who were left to pay a massive bill at a linemen dinner at a Jacksonville steakhouse.
But luckily for the undrafted rookies, it all was just a prank, as Buccaneers offensive lineman Donovan Smith made clear via Twitter.
Kirven and Gardner surely are hoping their NFL careers are successful enough that one day they can take care of a bill of that size without hesitation.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP