Buccaneers Linemen Prank Undrafted Rookies With Massive Dinner Bill

Training camp presents NFL rookies with their first real taste of professional football, but a rookie’s welcome into the league typically is brought with a little hazing.

That certainly was the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie offensive linemen Korren Kirven and Cole Gardner, who were left to pay a massive bill at a linemen dinner at a Jacksonville steakhouse.

Here's a better shot of that Bucs offensive line rookie dinner tab. $10,000 in cognac, $3,450 in red wine at @RuthsChris … pic.twitter.com/7tYn1uqd1f — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 17, 2017

But luckily for the undrafted rookies, it all was just a prank, as Buccaneers offensive lineman Donovan Smith made clear via Twitter.

Thank you for using your head it's a fake bill we tricked the rookies. Didn't take much for someone to logically think about this — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) August 17, 2017

Kirven and Gardner surely are hoping their NFL careers are successful enough that one day they can take care of a bill of that size without hesitation.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images