Celtics’ Steve Pagliuca Shares His Family’s Cancer Experience In Jimmy Fund Telethon Interview

A family experience has bolstered Steve Pagliuca’s commitment to fighting cancer.

The Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca on Tuesday told NESN and WEEI how his niece’s battle with cancer made the Jimmy Fund such an important cause in his and the team’s life. A trip to the doctor after suffering a sports injury eventually led to her cancer diagnosis and prompted her family and community to react in support.

Pagliuca also revealed he and co-owner Wyc Grousbeck will donate $25,000 to the Jimmy Fund.

Watch the above video to hear Pagliuca’s story on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images