Did Le’Veon Bell Take Shot At Steelers With Tweet At Mike Tomlin?

As Le’Veon Bell waits to receive a new contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he watched another member of the organization sign a new deal Friday.

The Steelers announced Friday that they had agreed to a contract extension with head coach Mike Tomlin, which will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2020.

And Bell took to Twitter to react to the news.

congrats on the well deserved contract extension @CoachTomlin — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 4, 2017

Sure, Bell very well might be praising his head coach, but given the star running back’s current contract situation with the Steelers, it wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination to think the tweet contained some bitterness and/or sarcasm.

Bell made headlines when he declined Pittsburgh’s long-term contract offer that reportedly would have paid the 25-year-old over $12 million per year. As a result, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell, which will pay him $12.12 million for the 2017 season.

It makes sense that Bell sent out a congratulatory message to Tomlin via Twitter, as he two-time Pro Bowl selection couldn’t do it in person amid his contract holdout.

