Ex-Patriot Dominique Easley Reportedly Suffers ‘Serious’ Knee Injury

Dominique Easley’s promising tenure with the Los Angeles Rams hit a sudden roadblock Tuesday.

Easley went down with a leg injury in a team scrimmage during the Rams’ first day of full pads at training camp. The Rams defensive end was carted off the field, and according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, L.A. is fearing the worst.

#Rams DL Dom Easley suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury, sources say. He has an MRI tonight. "Not looking good," one said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2017

In college at #Florida, DL Dominique Easley tore ACLs in both knees. Doing it a third time would be rough for the #Rams DL. He'll learn soon — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2017

Easley has had particularly tough luck with injuries. His injury history at Florida was a big reason why he fell to the New England Patriots with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he played in just 22 games with the Patriots over two seasons.

Easley’s time in New England ended on a sour note but appeared to be turning things around with the Rams. The 25-year-old played in all 16 games for L.A. last season, tallying 24 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and a pass deflection while forcing two fumbles.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images