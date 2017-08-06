Falcons’ Jalen Collins Suspended 10 Games By NFL For Second PED Violation

There are some people who find it tough to change their ways, even after they’ve received substantial punishment.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins is beginning to look like that type of individual.

The NFL has suspended the 24-year-old for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances for a second time.

Jalen Collins has been suspended for the first 10 games of the 2017 regular season. DETAILS – https://t.co/rgfBDE5AhA pic.twitter.com/M5IC8tgCCE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 6, 2017

The former second-round pick out of LSU was suspended for four games last season for the exact same violation. If Collins violates the policy a third time he will be subject to a two-year suspension, per league rules.

Collins played in eight games last season, taking over for the injured Desmond Trufant during the second half of the season. With Trufant healthy, Collins had been bumped down the depth chart to third team to start training camp.

He will first be available Nov. 21 when the Falcons travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and he will miss the Super Bowl LI rematch against the New England Patriots on Oct. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images