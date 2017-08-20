Falcons Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Week 2 Online

As far as preseason games go, it doesn’t get much better than Sunday’s matchup at Heinz Field.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason in a game that will feature plenty of talent on both sides. Wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman aren’t expected to play for Atlanta, but quarterback Matt Ryan should see more extended playing time.

The Steelers, meanwhile, still are without running back Le’Veon Bell yet boast a loaded wide receiver corps and a defense with plenty to prove.

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Steelers online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images