Floyd Mayweather Doesn’t Rule Out MMA Fight With Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had an opportunity to squash any talk of him ever stepping into the octagon to face Conor McGregor. He didn’t take it.

Mayweather appeared Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked whether he’ll consider fighting McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout following their Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated boxer wouldn’t commit either way, but he also didn’t shoot down the idea, leaving fight fans to wonder whether Mayweather will think about stepping into McGregor’s world, just as McGregor is stepping into Mayweather’s world for their much-anticipated showdown later this month.

“As of right now, we’ve got to get past Aug. 26,” Mayweather told Jimmy Kimmel. “Once we get past Aug. 26, then we can talk about other things.”

Kimmel, seemingly surprised by the answer, responded, “Very interesting. Wow, that’s interesting,” before joking about Mayweather’s wealth.

Of course, it still seems highly unlikely that Mayweather will fight McGregor under MMA rules after they settle their differences inside the squared circle, although it probably would result in another massive payday for both combatants.

