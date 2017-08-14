Giant Glove Signed By 38 Red Sox To Be Auctioned For Jimmy Fund

Need extra incentive to donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute? Look no further.

An anonymous donor recently gave the Jimmy Fund a Rawlings Oversized Glove, a rare handmade item of which only a few are made each year. What’s more, the 15-pound glove features autographs from 38 members of the 2017 Boston Red Sox.

Here are pictures of the glove, which will be up for auction during the 2017 WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, presented by the Arbella Insurance Foundation, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Imagine if the Red Sox win the World Series this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to own this special piece of Red Sox history:

— To bid online, click here.

— To submit a bid via text message, text the three-letter item code (GLV), $ and bid amount (ie: GLV$2500) to 510-390-8804.

— Starting bid: $2,500.

— Bid increments: $500.

— A credit card is required in order to make a bid.

The glove will be awarded to the highest bidder, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

Bidding starts Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. ET and ends Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. ET.