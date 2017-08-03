Golfer Roasts Stephen Curry, Warriors With 3-1 Wedge Stamp Before Web.Com Event

The Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, and no one is ever going to let them forget that.

Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to tee off in his first professional golf tournament Thursday when he takes the links at the Web.Com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, Calif., thanks to a sponsorship exemption.

And while the Warriors handily defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, one of Curry’s competitors on the course isn’t going to let the two-time MVP forget about his team’s collapse from the previous season.

Justin Lower is a huge Cavs fan, and he decided to rile up the locals with a Cleveland-themed bag, and this inventive stamp on his wedges.

Look closely at the engraved wedge. @cavs fan Justin Lower (@justinlower_1) is having some fun in enemy territory this week. ⛳️ 🏀 pic.twitter.com/TAdswEfLqj — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 2, 2017

That one stings.

Like we said, no one will ever forget the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images