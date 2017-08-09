Harlem Globetrotter Drains Absurd 210-Foot Trick Shot From Helicopter

There’s no debating that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is the best pure shooter on Earth. But could he hit a shot from a helicopter?

Well, probably. But he wouldn’t be the first to do it.

That distinction likely now belongs to Bull Bullard, one of the Harlem Globetrotters’ many trick-shot artists. He recently took his act 210 feet above the Jersey Shore, where he drained a shot all the way from a helicopter. Check out his impressive feat in the video below:

That obviously wasn’t easy for Bullard, but you wouldn’t know it by his unenthusiastic reaction.

Of course, he isn’t the only Globetrotter who can hit shots from absurd distances. Last year, Buckets Blakes knocked one down from atop the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio.