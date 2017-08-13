John Fox’s Mitchell Trubisky Comparison Won’t Make Bears Fans Happy

The Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason, but it’s clear that Mitchell Trubisky is Chicago’s quarterback of the future.

The Bears traded three picks to the San Francisco 49ers to move up to No. 2 in this year’s draft to select Trubisky, who was considered by many to be the best QB prospect in the 2017 class.

Trubisky fared quite well in Chicago’s first preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The North Carolina product connected on 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 166 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Bears head coach John Fox must have been impressed with Trubisky’s performance, but he took a rather precarious route in analyzing the rookie’s debut.

#Bears coach John Fox on Mitchell Trubisky hype: "First time we threw Tim Tebow out in Denver was pretty similar." — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) August 13, 2017

Fox coached Tim Tebow during their only season together with the Denver Broncos in 2011. Tebow appeared in 14 games that season and completed 46.5 percent of his passes. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner went on to serve short stints with the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before walking away from the game in September 2015 to work in television.

Now, Tebow is chasing his dream of becoming a professional baseball player with the St. Lucie Mets. So given Tebow’s lackluster NFL career and early exit from the league, Fox probably should have thought of a different way to talk up his prized rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images