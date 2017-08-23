Jon Jones Tests Positive For Steroids, Could Have UFC Title Stripped

Welp. Jon Jones did it again.

The UFC star made his triumphant return to mixed martial arts with a dominant win over rival Daniel Cormier in the UFC 214 main event, and he reclaimed his old light heavyweight title as a result. Well, we thought, at least.

Jones tested positive for the steroid turnibol, which first was reported by TMZ Sports before UFC president Dana White confirmed the failed test to ESPN. White added “Jones has not been formally stripped of his title yet. If test results hold, that would be expectation,” according to Brett Okamoto.

The UFC since has released a statement on the timeline of events.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation.”

Jones has had his issues with banned substances in the past, as he tested positive prior to what was supposed to be the original Jones vs. Cormier rematch last summer at UFC 200. Jones, who was suspended for a year due to the 2016 incident, could face a four-year ban this time, according to TMZ Sports.

