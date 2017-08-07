Kevin Youkilis Calls Out Bob Ley For ‘E:60’ Segment On Tom Brady, Concussions

There’s been a lot said about Tom Brady’s response to whether he suffered any concussions last season, and Kevin Youkilis isn’t here for it.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s medical history came into question in May when Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen said on “CBS This Morning” that her husband suffered a concussion during the 2016 NFL season. Brady never went through the league’s concussion protocol, so the media had plenty of questions, and they resurfaced after a Boston University study in July found chronic traumatic encephalopathy in 99 percent of the brains of deceased NFL players it looked at.

Brady said Friday he doesn’t think his history of head trauma is “anybody’s business,” but ESPN’s Bob Ley disagreed on the latest “E:60.”

Tom Brady told a reporter that his possible concussion history is none of their business. @BobLeyESPN disagrees: "The hell it isn't, Tom." pic.twitter.com/nv2jswvUhD — E:60 (@E60) August 6, 2017

And Ley’s response prompted Youkilis to air out his grievances on Twitter.

The former Boston Red Sox third baseman happens to be married to Brady’s sister Julie, so it makes sense that he would come to his brother-in-law’s defense. However, with more research being done on CTE and the NFL’s handling of concussions being constantly called into question, Youk might have to stay on his toes to address any more hot takes.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images