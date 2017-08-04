Tom Brady Mum On Concussions: ‘I Really Don’t Think That’s Anybody’s Business’

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Friday finally addressed the issue of whether he suffered a concussion last season, though he had little to say about the matter.

“I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth,” Brady said, speaking to the New England media for the first time since the morning after Super Bowl LI in February. “I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business.

“There’s people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters — people that love me and care about me. But I do the best I can do to come out and be prepared to play mentally and physically and give the game everything I can.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that the QB sustained a concussion during the 2016 season. Bundchen also implied that Brady has been concussed multiple times during his NFL career, though none of those alleged head injuries appeared on any Patriots injury report.

Brady also was asked about the Boston University study released last week that found evidence of CTE in the brains of 110 out of 111 deceased former NFL players.