Tom Brady Mum On Concussions: ‘I Really Don’t Think That’s Anybody’s Business’

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Friday finally addressed the issue of whether he suffered a concussion last season, though he had little to say about the matter.
“I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth,” Brady said, speaking to the New England media for the first time since the morning after Super Bowl LI in February. “I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business.
“There’s people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters — people that love me and care about me. But I do the best I can do to come out and be prepared to play mentally and physically and give the game everything I can.”
Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that the QB sustained a concussion during the 2016 season. Bundchen also implied that Brady has been concussed multiple times during his NFL career, though none of those alleged head injuries appeared on any Patriots injury report.
Brady also was asked about the Boston University study released last week that found evidence of CTE in the brains of 110 out of 111 deceased former NFL players.
“I think you’re not blind to it as a player,” Brady said. “That’s why I believe so much in being proactive with your health. I think when you’re a player and see other players before you that did things a certain way and what’s transpired with their health and well-being, then you learn from it. That’s the things I’ve really tried to incorporate in my own life.
“I am confident in what I do. I am confident in the things that I do and the ways I train. But it’s a contact sport, and I think we all understand that. There’s a lot of great benefits that football brings you, but certainly, you can be put in harm’s way. So you just do the best you can do as a player, and obviously, it’s great that there’s more awareness for those types of things. It’s been a very important topic, certainly. You just try to be proactive and take care of your body the best way you can.”
Brady, who turned 40 on Thursday, is entering his 18th NFL season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
