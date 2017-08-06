Marshall Faulk’s Original Hall Of Fame Jacket Features Hilarious Gaffe

Marshall Faulk is in an elite fraternity of NFL legends who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he might be the only one of the group with two golden jackets.

Faulk didn’t earn a second jacket due to his stellar play as a running back. Nope, he just needed a new one because the Hall misspelled his name the first time.

Wow. @marshallfaulk 1st Gold Jacket had his name misspelled. So @ProFootballHOF made him an entirely new one. He's wearing the old one today pic.twitter.com/xKQKlzDyLj — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 5, 2017

Faulk always played with a chip on his shoulder during his 12-year career, and it appears the 2000 NFL MVP still is keeping himself grounded by wearing a jacket that butchers his name.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images