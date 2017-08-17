Marshawn Lynch Sidesteps National Anthem Question In Classic Fashion

As far as answers go, good luck finding one better than what Marshawn Lynch said Thursday.
The Oakland Raiders running back is back in the NFL after a one-year retirement, and he has been one of the main discussion points after Week 1 of the preseason because of his decision to sit during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” So, it made sense that reporters tried to ask him about it Thursday.
But Lynch took a different approach when asked about the “elephant in the room” in this NSFW (explicit language) video.
And those weren’t his only noteworthy answers.
Never change, Marshawn. Never change.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
