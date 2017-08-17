Marshawn Lynch Sidesteps National Anthem Question In Classic Fashion

As far as answers go, good luck finding one better than what Marshawn Lynch said Thursday.

The Oakland Raiders running back is back in the NFL after a one-year retirement, and he has been one of the main discussion points after Week 1 of the preseason because of his decision to sit during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” So, it made sense that reporters tried to ask him about it Thursday.

But Lynch took a different approach when asked about the “elephant in the room” in this NSFW (explicit language) video.

Usually Marshawn likes to run into dudes’ faces, but he juked around these questions like he was back at Cal. pic.twitter.com/e011MgzpJW — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) August 17, 2017

And those weren’t his only noteworthy answers.

#Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch, who spoke with local reporters today, remains a national treasure. I mean… 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/19v59QkbEQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2017

Never change, Marshawn. Never change.

