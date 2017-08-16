MLB Rumors: Marlins Open To Fielding Giancarlo Stanton Trade Offers

The hottest hitter on the planet reportedly is up for grabs.

The Miami Marlins are “willing to engage” with other clubs about a possible trade involving star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing a source. The Marlins aren’t involved in any “serious talks” on a Stanton deal, though, per Morosi.

Stanton reportedly cleared revocable waivers Sunday, meaning Miami can freely trade him to any team until the month of August. Of course, clubs interested in acquiring the 27-year-old All-Star would have to consider his massive contract: Stanton has 11 more years and $295 million remaining on a lucrative 13-year, $325 million deal that’s fully guaranteed.

Money remains an issue with Stanton. If teams were comfortable with entire $295M obligation after this year, he would've been claimed. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 16, 2017

But Stanton has earned his paycheck of late; the Marlins slugger entered Wednesday with home runs in six consecutive games and a whopping 22 homers since July 5. He leads Major League Baseball with 44 dingers in 2017, which already is a Marlins single-season record, and ranks third in MLB with 94 RBIs.

The Marlins are a long shot to make the postseason at 58-61, so they could jump-start a rebuild by moving their franchise player. But will another club be willing to pay an astronomical price to make a deal happen?

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images