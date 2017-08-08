‘Nothing Better’ Than Practicing Against Patriots, Tom Coughlin Says

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you have to practice with another NFL team, it makes sense to prepare yourself for the best.

Or at least that’s the way Tom Coughlin sees it.

Coughlin is the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new vice president of football operations, but he was out of the front office and on the field for Tuesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. And while he didn’t have much to say about his history with the Patriots — Coughlin was the New York Giants’ head coach for both of their Super Bowl wins over New England — he was glad to be practicing with them.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with our team,” Coughlin said. “Obviously, a very good — the world champions. If you’re going to make a decision who you’re going to work with, there’s nothing better than working against Bill Belichick and a world championship team. They’re a good football team.”

Coughlin said he also got the chance to talk to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who he’s known for a long time. The former head coach is familiar with the area, too, as he was Boston College’s quarterbacks coach from 1981 until 1983 and the BC Eagles’ head coach from 1991 to 1993.

The 70-year-old didn’t have any plans to visit the Chestnut Hill campus, though.

“I don’t think I’ll make it over there, but it’s good to be in Boston,” Coughlin said.

