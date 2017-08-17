Patriots Lose AFC East To Bills In CBS Sports’ ‘Madden NFL 18’ Simulation

“Madden NFL 18” won’t be released until Aug. 25, but CBS Sports already has gifted us one of the wildest simulations you’ll see this season.

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson gave readers a sneak peek at the video game, going through all of the new features and graphics for fans to marvel at. But the real fun came at the end when Brinson went through everything that happened in his simulated season.

There definitely were some very plausible outcomes, with the Atlanta Falcons winning Super Bowl LII and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott winning NFL MVP, but there also are just as many results that don’t make much sense. Namely, the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East over the New England Patriots.

The Bills pulled this off despite Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throwing for 5,355 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes. Wide receiver Julian Edelman also led the league with 1,681 receiving yards, which makes the Bills thing even more confusing and likely won’t happen, either, considering how many weapons Brady has.

Beyond the Patriots-Bills debacle, the Los Angeles Chargers somehow won the AFC and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan didn’t throw a single touchdown in their Super Bowl win over L.A. Oh, yeah, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles finished eighth(!!) in MVP voting despite his team going 7-9.

Had some pretty crazy results in my annual Madden sim but MVP voting was by far the wildest. pic.twitter.com/ueDE4ceT7Z — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 17, 2017

Yeah, we’re pretty sure that’s not going to happen.

