Red Sox Begin Critical Stretch With Four-Game Series Vs. Indians On Monday

The Boston Red Sox have split the first two games of their weekend series with the New York Yankees, and after they finish their three-game set with the “Bronx Bombers,” they will head off to Cleveland for a crucial four-game series against the Indians.

Boston has been on fire in the month of August, and it’s important the Red Sox continue their hot play Sunday against the Yankees before facing the American League Central division-leading Indians.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford joined NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Tim Wakefield to discuss this important stretch for the Red Sox.

Check it out in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images