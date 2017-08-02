Red Sox Looking For Momentum In Tight A.L. East After Tuesday’s Walk-Off Win

The Boston Red Sox can gain some momentum in the A.L. East after a thrilling walk-off win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 12-10 in one of the craziest games of the 2017 season thanks to a walk-off home run by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Red Sox manager John Farrell described how a win like that can give a team some momentum in a pennant race, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images