Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Gets Ball In Series Finale

August has been kind to the Boston Red Sox, as they have gone 10-2 to start the month and will look to complete a quick two-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston trounced the Cardinals 10-4 on Tuesday night thanks to an eight-run fifth inning, that saw the Sox send 13 batters to the plate.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for Boston looking to build off his first two starts of the month. The Red Sox left-hander is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two August starts, including tossing six innings of two-hit ball against the New York Yankees in his last outing.

Rodriguez faced the Cardinals earlier this season at Busch Stadium, allowing three runs in six innings during a 6-3 Red Sox win.

St. Louis will counter with veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, who has been on fire of late, tallying a 4-0 record with a 1.45 ERA in his past seven starts. Lynn hasn’t lost since July 4 and has had good success against the Red Sox, as active members of Boston’s team are 5-for-36 against Lynn.

Red Sox manager John Farrell has decided to go with the same lineup as Tuesday’s 10-run outburst.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Cardinals game:

RED SOX (68-51)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-3, 3,80 ERA)

Thumbnail Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images