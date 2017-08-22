Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineup: Doug Fister On Mound For Boston In Cleveland

Thanks to a bizarre walk-off bunt/error, the Cleveland Indians took Game 1 of their series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox will look to put the tough loss behind them Tuesday night at Progressive Field with right-hander Doug Fister on the mound.

Fister already has started twice against Cleveland this season, including in his last outing Aug. 14, during which he allowed five earned runs over 4 1/3 innings. But he also had one of his best performances of the season when he allowed only two earned runs over 7 2/3 innings against the Tribe on July 31.

Mitch Moreland also will return to first base and bat seventh, while Sandy Leon will start at catcher and hit eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Indians game.

RED SOX (71-53)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Doug Fister, RHP (2-6, 5.56 ERA)

INDIANS (69-54)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Jason Kipnis, DH

Jose Ramirez, 2B

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Jay Bruce, RF

Brandon Guyer, LF

Bradley Zimmer, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Giovanny Urshela, 3B

Carlos Carrasco, RHP (12-5, 3.76 ERA)

