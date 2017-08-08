Robert Horry Throws Punches During Fight With Heckler At Son’s Basketball Game

Despite having retired from the NBA in 2008, Robert Horry still knows how to protect himself on the basketball court.

The seven-time NBA champion fought off a heckler Saturday in Los Angeles during one of his son’s basketball games at the Nike 3ON3 tournament. TMZ obtained and shared video of the fracas, in which a man approaches and shoves Horry, who responds with a flurry of punches.

Horry, 46, told TMZ Sports he acted in self-defense.

“The guy was trash talking the whole game,” he said. “He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself.”

He then explained why he quickly walked away.

“(I’d be) the only one who was gonna lose in this situation.”

Horry also claims the man had verbally abused him at some of his son’s previous games.

Let’s hope this is the last time he and Horry cross paths.

