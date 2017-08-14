Roberto Aguayo’s Missed Kicks Are Compiled In Mean Supercut Video

Satire will make Roberto Aguayo’s departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even tougher for him to take.

A YouTube user named Holyfield on Saturday published a compilation video of the kicks Aguayo missed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2016 NFL regular season. The timing of the video’s release coincides with Tampa Bay cutting Aguayo and the Chicago Bears claiming him off waivers a day later.

Aguayao, 21, converted just 22 of his 31 field-goal attempts and missed two of his 34 extra-point attempts during his difficult rookie season. Adam Sandler’s song, “The Lonesome Kicker,” provides the musical backing to this video of Aguayo’s misses with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay infamously traded up to select Aguayo in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft (59th overall). Aguayo became the highest kicker taken since Mike Nugent in 2005, something Bucs general manager Jason Licht described Tuesday as a mistake.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images