Someone Apparently Wore Aaron Hernandez Patriots Jersey To Mets Game

It’s probably a safe bet to say that most people who owned an Aaron Hernandez either exchanged it with the New England Patriots or don’t wear it out in public anymore.

But one man had no issue donning the late Patriots tight end’s jersey at Citi Field during Friday’s Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Mets matchup.

After Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of murder in the 2013 shooting death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, the Patriots allowed fans to swap their jerseys at the pro shop at Gillette Stadium. Support for the tight end wained as his trial went on, and he eventually was convicted of first-degree murder. Hernandez’s conviction was voided under Massachusetts law after he hanged himself in prison on April 19, but that hasn’t mattered much in the court of popular opinion.

So, needless to say, wearing his jersey in a very public setting is sure to elicit a lot of negative reactions.

This just goes to show that if you’re going to a sporting event and don’t own any gear for either team playing, you don’t have to wear something sports-related.