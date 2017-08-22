Spanish Swimmer Gives Up Chance To Win Race To Honor Barcelona Victims

Fernando Alvarez didn’t start his 200-meter breaststroke at the FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest this weekend until well after the rest of the competitors began, and it was a powerful sight to behold.

The Spanish swimmer remained on the platform by design as he honored the victims of Thursday’s deadly Barcelona terrorist attack, which left 15 people dead, with a moment of silence.

His hope was for a moment of silence to be held before the race, as he described to El Espanol, but when that plan never came to fruition, he honored the victims with a solo tribute.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images