Stephen Curry Explains Why He Imitated LeBron James In Wedding Dance

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have battled in the past three NBA Finals, and while you’d expect the two would have a mutual admiration for each other, Curry’s recent actions suggest otherwise.

The Golden State Warriors star guard was filmed mocking James’ workout videos during Harrison Barnes’ wedding Saturday, but Curry wants to set the record straight.

The two-time NBA MVP spoke to The Athletic to say he wasn’t mocking “King James,” but in fact, was doing the dance out of admiration because he’s such a big fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s Instagram videos.

“I’ve been watching that video twice a day since it happened because it’s my favorite video in the entire world,” Curry said. “He made a song popular by making a video. And that lives. So now every time I hear that song, that’s all I think about. And I’ve been doing that dance because of him, at my house, at dinner. When something good happens, I pull that out, because I like it and it makes me laugh and it makes me happy. Not making fun of him.”

That’s an interesting explanation from “Chef Curry,” and one we don’t totally buy.

Regardless of Curry’s feeling about James’ videos, he has to be loving the turmoil regarding Kyrie Irving, who was cheering Curry on during his “homage” to James.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images