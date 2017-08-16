Tom Brady Explains Why Training Camp Comes ‘Easier Now’ Than It’s Ever Been

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette made waves Thursday night when he said his first NFL game was ” really easy.” It’s less surprising that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used the same word Wednesday.

Brady was asked if training camp is more difficult for him now at 40 years old than it was for the quarterback when he still was in his 20s.

“I think it’s a lot easier now for me than it’s ever been,” Brady told reporters after joint practices with the Houston Texans in West Virginia. “I feel like my routine is better than it’s ever been. When you’re younger you don’t know what to do. After 17 years, going into my 18th year, I know what to do. I know how to prepare. I’m never sore. I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they’d let us do that, but that’s not the way it goes anymore. It’s just fun being out here competing. That’s what us football players are here for. It’s football season. That’s what football players do — we go out and compete.”

It still looked easy for Brady in training camp when he still clearly was the Patriots’ best quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Brady missed more practices than usual late last season, however, so we’ll see if he feels the same in January after his body has taken a beating by opposing defenders.

