Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez Highlight Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon Interviews

by on Sat, Aug 12, 2017 at 11:00PM
The 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation is just a few days away, and this year’s fundraiser will have a host of notable interviews during the two-day event.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens all will be guests, along with many Red Sox players and front-office personnel.

Here’s a list of the notable interviews.

2017 Notable Guests on WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon
Aug. 15 – Day 1
8 a.m — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
9:02 a.m. — Governor Charlie Baker
9:25 a.m. — Red Sox president & CEO Sam Kennedy
9:40 a.m. — Pawtucket Red Sox chairman & principal owner Larry Lucchino
10:15 a.m. — Former Secretary of State and Massachusetts Senator John Kerry
10:40 a.m. — Florida Panthers vice president of business operations Shawn Thornton
11 a.m. — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred – Call-in
12:30 p.m. — Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski
1:30 p.m. — Red Sox outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts
2:30 p.m. — Red Sox infielder and Jimmy Fund co-captain Brock Holt
4 p.m. — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia
5 p.m. — Red Sox CEO Tom Werner

Aug. 16 – Day 2
9:30 a.m. — Mayor Marty Walsh
11 a.m. — Rico Petrocelli and Mike Andrews/Members of 1967 Red Sox team
12 p.m. — Former Red Sox pitcher and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez
12:30 p.m. — Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid and forward Matt Beleskey
1 p.m. — Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and forward Patrice Bergeron
2:30 p.m. — Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Red Sox manager John Farrell
1:30 p.m. — Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
3 p.m. — Charlie Jacobs, CEO Delaware North’s Boston Holdings & Alternate Governor, Boston Bruins
4 p.m. — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here
