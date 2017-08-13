Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez Highlight Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon Interviews

The 16th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation is just a few days away, and this year’s fundraiser will have a host of notable interviews during the two-day event.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens all will be guests, along with many Red Sox players and front-office personnel.
Here’s a list of the notable interviews.
Aug. 16 – Day 2
9:30 a.m. — Mayor Marty Walsh
11 a.m. — Rico Petrocelli and Mike Andrews/Members of 1967 Red Sox team
12 p.m. — Former Red Sox pitcher and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez
12:30 p.m. — Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid and forward Matt Beleskey
1 p.m. — Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and forward Patrice Bergeron
2:30 p.m. — Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Red Sox manager John Farrell
1:30 p.m. — Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
3 p.m. — Charlie Jacobs, CEO Delaware North’s Boston Holdings & Alternate Governor, Boston Bruins
4 p.m. — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
