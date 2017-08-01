Tony Meola Hails Bruce Arena’s USA Soccer Work, Reflects On His MLS Career

Tony Meola experienced the peaks and valleys of soccer’s growth in the United States.

The U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer joined NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard on Tuesday morning for a wide-ranging interview ahead of the 2017 Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which will pit the MLS All-Stars against Real Madrid on Wednesday in Chicago at Soldier Field.

Meola discussed his MLS and U.S. men’s national team careers, why Bruce Arena is thriving so far in his second stint as as USA head coach, who might replace him after the 2018 FIFA World Cup and much more.

Watch Meola’s interview with NESN.com in the above video.

Meola spoke to NESN.com on Tuesday morning as part of his work community-engagement work with Allstate.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images