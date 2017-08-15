Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, 18, Scores First Goal For Reds On Great Free Kick

If Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes a Liverpool FC hero one day, this goal will mark the start of his legend.

The 18-year-old Liverpool defender scored his first-ever goal for the club Tuesday in the first leg of the Reds’ UEFA Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim. The game was goalless in the 36th minute when Alexander-Arnold surprisingly took the free kick from around 35 yards out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold! Three first names, one perfectly placed free kick to give Liverpool the lead. #TSGLFC https://t.co/VRwtKuRTfZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 15, 2017

His inexperience didn’t dissuade Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from giving the teenager his Champions League debut in such an important game.

9 – Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored his first goal for Liverpool in his ninth start in all competitions. Blast. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2017

And Alexander-Arnold repaid the manager’s trust and brought joy to Liverpool fans everywhere with one pinpoint strike.

Liverpool leads Hoffenheim 1-0 in the second half on Alexander-Arnold’s goal.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com