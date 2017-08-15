Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, 18, Scores First Goal For Reds On Great Free Kick

If Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes a Liverpool FC hero one day, this goal will mark the start of his legend.
The 18-year-old Liverpool defender scored his first-ever goal for the club Tuesday in the first leg of the Reds’ UEFA Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim. The game was goalless in the 36th minute when Alexander-Arnold surprisingly took the free kick from around 35 yards out.
His inexperience didn’t dissuade Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from giving the teenager his Champions League debut in such an important game.
And Alexander-Arnold repaid the manager’s trust and brought joy to Liverpool fans everywhere with one pinpoint strike.
Liverpool leads Hoffenheim 1-0 in the second half on Alexander-Arnold’s goal.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP