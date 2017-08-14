Watch Yankees Fan Go From Jubilant To Stunned After Rafael Devers’ Home Run

Pride (of the Yankees) goes before a fall.

The New York Yankees looked to have an important divisional game against the Boston Red Sox wrapped up Sunday night, with closer Aroldis Chapman on the mound and looking borderline unhittable.

Until, of course, Rafael Devers came to the plate. The Red Sox rookie third baseman drove a 103-mph Chapman fastball over the wall in left-center field to tie the game with Boston eventually winning in 10 innings.

The home run sent a raucous Yankee Stadium crowd into shock, including one fan in the bleachers who was feeling so confident he decided to film his reaction. The results, as you probably could imagine, were incredible — as long as you’re not a Yankees fan.

Sneak peak to tonights reaction. #Chapman vs devers 2 strikes 1 out.. the stadium as electric as its been all year until….#yankees #RedSox pic.twitter.com/DEy83luDNN — Joezmcfly (@JoezMcfLy) August 14, 2017

And if you’re a Red Sox fan, there is no better sound in the world, especially on a Monday morning, than that stunned silence.