Bill Belichick is a notoriously difficult coach to play for, but in some ways, he makes it easy on his players.

Belichick obviously is a demanding head coach who expects his players to do their jobs to the best of their ability every chance they have. But the New England Patriots coach is so focused on the details and the game plans that he actually has a way of simplifying things for his players.

The future Hall of Famer earned his 300th career win Sunday in New England’s 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. A whole bunch of those wins have come with quarterback Tom Brady under center, and Brady on Monday morning explained what makes Belichick one of the greatest to ever roam a sideline.

“I think everyone has felt that way for a long time. I don’t know if there’s a particular date in my mind (when I knew he was an all-time great), but it’s really a privilege to play for him,” Brady said during an appearance on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. “His ability to just get our team motivated and get the guys playing as hard as they can. Our coach does a great job of preparing us every week and he gets down to the fundamentals, the techniques, the plays, the scheme, and he just, sometimes coaches give you too much information and you can’t retain any of it. And what he does is he trims the fat, and he gets you the meat of what they’re trying to do.

“He doesn’t confuse you, he doesn’t tell you things that may never come up. He doesn’t tell you, it’s not information overload. His preparation is so on point. He boils the game down so you can take the things and go out on the field and try to apply them. He’s taught me a lot about football over the years, and it’s really been a blessing to play for him in my life.”

Given Brady’s historical performance over the course of his legendary career, the feeling is probably mutual.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images