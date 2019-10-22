Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another wide receiver is on the move to an undefeated team.

Mere hours after the New England Patriots acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons, the Denver Broncos reportedly sent Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers. That deal is according to 9News’ Mike Klis, who indicated that Sanders and a fifth-round pick are going to San Fran for a third- and fourth-round pick.

Sanders will be a rental for the 49ers, as he’s set to hit free agency this offseason. His heavy cap hit also made him less attainable for a team like, say, the Patriots.

Through seven weeks the Niners sit at 6-0, but that is due largely to a sharp defense. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could use more weapons, and Sanders provides that. In seven games this season, Sanders has 30 catches on 44 targets with two touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images