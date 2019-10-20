Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots ruled out another offensive skill position player Sunday afternoon.

Running back Rex Burkhead was downgraded from questionable to out with a foot injury as the Patriots travel to New York to take on the Jets. The Patriots ruled out wide receiver Josh Gordon and tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse on Saturday. Defensive end Michael Bennett is suspended and also isn’t expected to play Monday night.

Burkhead played in Week 4 despite the foot injury. He didn’t play in Weeks 5 or 6.

The Patriots will be left with Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris at running back against the Jets. Harris only has been active for one game in which he didn’t play. With five inactives set, perhaps Harris could dress for Monday night’s matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images