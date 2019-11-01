Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Redskins are in some hot water, and this issue may be difficult for the team to explain away.

After ending his holdout with Washington following the NFL trade deadline, Trent Williams revealed Thursday that he’s lost his trust in the team and its medical staff after a growth discovered on his head roughly six years ago turned out to be cancer, and nearly cost him his life. Williams failed his physical Wednesday, which sources said was due to “discomfort with the helmet” he was wearing.

According to a statement released by the Redskins on Thursday, the team has requested the NFL’s Management Council “convene a joint committee” with the NFLPA to review the medical records and care provided to Williams, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

In the meantime, Washington says it will “continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff.”

We’re sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard from this storyline.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images