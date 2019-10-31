Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whether its something sweet or something salty, everyone has their favorite Halloween candy.

So, which are the Celtics’ favorites?

A few Boston players were asked to reveal which candy they prefer most on Halloween, with one candy emerging as the clear favorite. There were a few interesting responses in the mix, as well, including some potentially surprising selections.

Marcus Smart, meanwhile, had no problem sharing which candy he considers the worst.

Check it out:

Best Halloween candy? @smart_MS3 can tell you the worst 😂🍭 pic.twitter.com/RyEZumwnK5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 31, 2019

Could that be Smart’s most controversial comment so far this season? We’ll let you decide.

