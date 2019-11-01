Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris played a key role for the Celtics from 2017-2019, but the now-New York Knicks forward didn’t get the opportunity to return to Boston for a third consecutive season.

After averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over 129 games in Boston, Morris entered free agency expecting to hear from the Celtics, but that wasn’t the case. The 30-year-old told The Athletic’s Jay King the lack of communication has led him to avoiding Celtics games altogether.

“I just refuse to watch any Boston Celtics games,” Morris told King. “I refuse. I’m in New York now. I thought it was a great possibility of me coming back (to Boston). So, by me not even getting that opportunity or getting that chance to have that, I refuse to do anything with Boston.”

Morris has worn his heart on his sleeve throughout his eight-year career, and it was no different in Boston. In his eyes, he felt that would’ve earned him at least a call last summer. Instead, it was silence from New England.

“I wouldn’t use the word upset,” Morris said. “Just kind of disappointed. I tried hard to be a leader for this team. During our tough times, I felt like I always was a bright spot for this team. In the two years I was here, I was nothing but professional, I did everything right. As a player, you want to get rewarded for those things. I’ve been fighting hard ever since I’ve been in this league, every single year. And I just felt as though just a phone call would have done me justice. So, it is what it is.”

Morris is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in five games thus far with the Knicks.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images