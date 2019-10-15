Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots could have their top 2019 draft pick, N’Keal Harry, back on the practice field this week.

Tom Brady hopes their top 2018 selection isn’t far behind.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury in September, is eligible to return to practice after the Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

“We have one (player) that we’re hoping can return from injury: Isaiah Wynn, who was our left tackle to start the year,” Brady told Jim Gray during his weekly appearance on Westwood One Radio’s “Monday Night Football” pregame show. “He’s working hard and progressing, and any time you get players back, it not only improves the depth of the team, but you get some youthful exuberance, as well. So any time you get players back from injury, I think it’s a benefit to the team.

“They have the short-term IR rules now where you (can) get two players back, and we haven’t used any of those allocations yet. It’s up to Coach (Bill) Belichick to decide who gets those, but we’re certainly hoping Isaiah can come back at some point.”

If healthy, Wynn could return to game action as early as Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots have relied on veteran newcomer Marshall Newhouse in his absence, who has started each of the last four games at left tackle. Newhouse has allowed three sacks in New England’s last two contests and has surrendered 13 total pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The earliest Harry, who landed on IR before the Patriots’ season opener, can make his season debut is Nov. 3 against Baltimore.

The 6-0 Patriots will visit the 1-4 New York Jets next Monday night in Week 7.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images