Chris Sale’s injury progress has been a bit of a mystery.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher was shut down for six weeks in late August after receiving a PRP injection in his throwing elbow after a visit with Dr. James Andrews determined he didn’t need Tommy John surgery.

There haven’t been too many updates regarding the left-hander’s status since then, but general manager Brian O’Halloran on Monday gave an expected time frame as to when the pitcher will have his follow-up appointment.

“We really anticipate ultimately he’ll have a pretty normal offseason,” he said Monday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We expect that he’ll see Dr. Andrews in mid-November and then begin his throwing program shortly thereafter.”

O’Halloran noted in September Sale’s recovery was going “slower than expected,” but expected him to be fully ready for 2020.

Sale, who signed a five-year, $145 million extension with Boston in March, went 6-11 in 2019 with a 4.40 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images