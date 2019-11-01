Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon reportedly was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Friday, and the wide receiver seems to be excited about his new start.

Gordon, who was placed on injured reserve in October by the New England Patriots before being released from IR, took to Instagram to all but confirm the news of him heading to Seattle. He posted a picture that reads “CLAIMED BY SEAHAWKS” with the 28-year-old writing “Looove This! 🙏🏿 #gohawks💙💚”

Check it out:

Looks like Josh Gordon is excited to be heading to Seattle. (Via JG’s Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/jwUtiMdLZB — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) November 1, 2019

The wideout will be eligible to play for Seattle in its Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images